© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM serving the Amarillo area will be off air for approximately two hours for maintenance on Nov. 13 starting at 12pm CDT. Please stream through the digital player directly above this notice or on the HPPR APP.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Preparing for The Planets!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

This week, Classical Music Amarillo gears up for the upcoming Amarillo Symphony concert!

On Friday, November 21st and Saturday, November 22nd, the Amarillo Symphony will present a program titled The Planets. The show will open with the American Premiere of The Butterfly Effect by British composer Dani Howard. Two of Claude Debussy’s enchanting Nocturnes for orchestra (“Clouds” and “Sirens”) will round out the first half of the concert, while the entirety of Gustav Holst’s The Planets will occupy the second half of the show.

This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates this upcoming event with an episode featuring the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Claude Debussy’s La Mer, as well as another piece that is loosely affiliated with our celestial surroundings: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”. Join us!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb