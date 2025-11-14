Preparing for The Planets!

On Friday, November 21st and Saturday, November 22nd, the Amarillo Symphony will present a program titled The Planets. The show will open with the American Premiere of The Butterfly Effect by British composer Dani Howard. Two of Claude Debussy’s enchanting Nocturnes for orchestra (“Clouds” and “Sirens”) will round out the first half of the concert, while the entirety of Gustav Holst’s The Planets will occupy the second half of the show.

This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates this upcoming event with an episode featuring the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Claude Debussy’s La Mer, as well as another piece that is loosely affiliated with our celestial surroundings: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter”. Join us!