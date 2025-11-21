Introducting Kathleen Carter Bell and Benjamin Hahn!

This week we are excited to introduce you to some of the newest members of the faculty of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University. This year, Benjamin Hahn joined the faculty as instructor of trombone, while Dr. Kathleen Carter Bell started her tenure as WT’s new oboe professor. Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to learn a little bit about both Benjamin and Kathleen in brief interviews and to to hear recordings by these two fabulous musicians! You can look forward to hearing music for trombone by Arthur Pryor, Barbara York, and W. Gregory Turner on the first half of the show. Recordings of music by William Alwyn and Conor Bell featuring oboist Kathleen Carter Bell will occupy the second half of the program this week.