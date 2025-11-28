WT Music Students

As the fall semester winds down and finals week approaches at West Texas A&M University, this week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates the incredible work of WT’s student musicians.

On the show this week we will hear recent performances by the WT Symphonic Band, the WT Symphony, and the WT student saxophone quartet, known as Quatuor Toca on the first half of the program. On the second half of the show we will hear two recordings drawn from graduate recitals during the spring 2025 semester. We will get to hear Emily Sotelo, a recent graduate of WT's graduate program, perform Henri Tomasi's Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra. Then we will get to hear a percussion ensemble coordinated by current graduate student Noah Lopez. They will play Takayoshi Kato's Light and Water. Join us!