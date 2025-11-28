© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

WT Music Students

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published November 28, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

This week we celebrate West Texas A&M University’s talented student musicians with performances by the WT Symphony, Symphonic Band, and more!

As the fall semester winds down and finals week approaches at West Texas A&M University, this week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates the incredible work of WT’s student musicians.

On the show this week we will hear recent performances by the WT Symphonic Band, the WT Symphony, and the WT student saxophone quartet, known as Quatuor Toca on the first half of the program. On the second half of the show we will hear two recordings drawn from graduate recitals during the spring 2025 semester. We will get to hear Emily Sotelo, a recent graduate of WT's graduate program, perform Henri Tomasi's Concerto for Trumpet and Orchestra. Then we will get to hear a percussion ensemble coordinated by current graduate student Noah Lopez. They will play Takayoshi Kato's Light and Water. Join us!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb