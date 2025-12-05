WT School of Music Faculty

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week as we commemorate the close of another semester at West Texas A&M University with performances by the outstanding faculty of the WT School of Music.

The program opens with John Williams’s Escapades from Catch Me If You Can, which was performed by the Director's Band at WT's Summer Band Camp with Dr. James Barger as the saxophone soloist and Dr. Ryan Boehme featured on vibraphone.

On the second half of the episode you can look forward to hearing Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 99, which was performed in August 2025 by WT piano faculty Dr. Choong-ha Nam, violinist Dr. Rossitza Goza, professor of violin at WT and the first violinist of the Harrington String Quartet, and Dr. Christoph Wagner, professor of cello at the University of New Mexico.