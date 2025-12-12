© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Holiday Pops with the Amarillo Symphony!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published December 12, 2025 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for an hour of symphonic Christmas favorites!

The Amarillo Symphony’s Holiday Pops concerts return this year on Friday, December 19th at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 20th at 2pm and 7:30pm at the Globe-News Center in downtown Amarillo, so this week Classical Music Amarillo is playing performances of Christmas favorites from past ASO Holiday Pops performances. Join us to get in the Christmas spirit and then be sure to get your tickets for this year's Holiday Pops, one of the brightest musical traditions of the season that you won't want to miss!

Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Dr. Kimberly Hieb brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
