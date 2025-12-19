Christmas at WT!
Holiday music fills the air once again this week on Classical Music Amarillo as we revisit the 2024 West Texas A&M University School of Music Christmas concert!
Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear the 2024 WT School of Music Christmas Extravaganza, a program titled "Songs of the Christmas Season". We will get to hear the WT Symphony as well as the combined WT Chorale and Collegiate choirs performing all kinds of Christmas favorites including timeless carols, recent holiday compositions, and music from beloved Christmas movies!