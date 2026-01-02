Music by Mozart and Mendelssohn!

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week for an episode of chamber orchestra repertoire foreshadowing Chamber Music Amarillo’s first chamber orchestra concert of their 2025-2026 season! The Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra will be joined by oboist Dr. Kathleen Carter Bell (CMA's new artistic director!) to "Serenade the High Plains," on Saturday, January 10th at 7:30pm at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. The group will perform works by Arcangelo Corelli, Arvo Pärt, Arthur Foote, and Ralph Vaughan-Williams, repertoire spanning four centuries of music history with something for everyone on the program!

In the meantime, be sure to tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to hear recent performances by the Amarillo Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra of works by two canonic European composers. You can look forward to hearing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major with Evgeny Zvonnikov as the soloist on the first half of the show. On the second half of the show we will be playing the first two movements of Felix Mendelssohn's Double Concerto in D minor for Violin and Piano with Annie Chalex Boyle on violin and Daniel del Pino on piano.