Celebrating the Globe News Center for the Performing Arts!

This month marks a momentous occasion for the arts in the Texas Panhandle. The Globe News Center for the Performing Arts opened its doors in downtown Amarillo twenty years ago, in January 2006!

The Amarillo Symphony is excited to celebrate this milestone with an exciting concert coming up on Friday, January 16th and Saturday, January 17th. The program will open with the world premiere of British composer Gavin Higgins's "Fanfare," which was commissioned especially for the occasion, followed by Joaquín Rodrigo's beloved Concierto de Aranjuez. Anton Bruckner's monumental Symphony No. 7 will conclude the concert.

This week Classical Music Amarillo is marking the occasion with a program of repertoire that was performed at the first concert in the Globe News Center, an event that involved many of Amarillo's arts organizations including the Amarillo Symphony, the Lonestar Ballet, Amarillo Opera, and the Harrington String Quartet. This week on the program you can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's more recent performance of Ottorino Respighi's Pines of Rome as well as Ludwig van Beethoven's iconic Symphony No. 5, two pieces that were performed by the Amarillo Symphony on that historic night twenty years ago this month!