Back to School at West Texas A&M University!

This week the School of Music at West Texas A&M University is excited to welcome students and faculty back to campus after what was hopefully a restful winter/holiday break!

The school’s industrious faculty are wasting no time getting back into the swing of things. They will be present their annual Faculty Grand Recital on Friday, January 30th at 7:30pm at Mary Moody Northen Hall on the WT Campus. The program is free and will feature a wide variety of solo and chamber repertoire performed by the WT School of Music Faculty!

This week Classical Music Amarillo will highlight two recent faculty chamber music performances. First up we will listen to a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2, which was performed by two WT faculty (Dr. Choong-ha Nam on piano and Dr. Rossitza Goza on violin) along with Dr. Christopher Wager, a cello professor from the University of New Mexico. On the second half of the show we will hear the WT Faculty Wind Quintet performing David Maslanka's Wind Quintet No. 3.