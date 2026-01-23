© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Overtures!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 23, 2026 at 6:30 AM CST

You can look forward to hearing music by Mozart, Rossini, Mendelssohn, and Brahms on the show this week!

On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we bring the first month of 2026 to a close with a program of concert-opening compositions. Overtures are composed to open either operas or concerts in a show-stopping fashion. You can look forward to hearing overtures by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gioachino Rossini, Felix Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, and Franz von Suppe on the show this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
