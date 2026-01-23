On this week's episode of Classical Music Amarillo we bring the first month of 2026 to a close with a program of concert-opening compositions. Overtures are composed to open either operas or concerts in a show-stopping fashion. You can look forward to hearing overtures by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Gioachino Rossini, Felix Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, and Franz von Suppe on the show this week!