In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Chamber Music Amarillo's Passionate Music

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published January 30, 2026 at 7:30 AM CST

This week we prepare for Chamber Music Amarillo’s upcoming concert with excerpts from the organization's recent program of “passionate” music!

Chamber Music Amarillo's February concert, a program titled "Love Songs for Valentine's" is coming up on Friday, February 6th at 7:30pm at the Amarillo Area Foundation. This exciting program will feature selections performed by tenor Matt Oglesby and soprano Melody Rich.

In September of 2023, Chamber Music Amarillo presented a program of “Passionate Music”, excerpts from which you can look forward to hearing on the show this week. We will be playing their performance of Richard Strauss's Violin Sonata on the first half of the show, and you can look forward to hearing Gabriel Fauré's Piano Quartet on the second half of the program this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
