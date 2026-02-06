© 2026
HPPR experienced a major event where our RDS feed in Hays, Kansas was changed by malicious actors. This resulted in programming that did not originate from HPPR being broadcast through our 91.7 FM signal. It appears to have been part of a widespread attack on radio stations across the country.

As of 6p CT our systems have been returned to normal functionality and we deeply regret the disruption that you may have experienced through our broadcast.

Please reach out to us at hppr@hppr.org if you have further questions about this event. Thank you.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Celebrating Black History Month!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 6, 2026 at 7:30 AM CST

You can look forward to hearing music by Errolyn Wallen, Kevin Day, Florence Price, and William Grant Still on the show this week!

This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates Black History month with a program of music by Black composers. You can look forward to hearing the WT Symphonic Band performing Kevin Day's Concerto for Wind Ensemble and the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Errolyn Wallen's Mighty River, which the orchestra played side-by-side with the Amarillo Youth Symphony Orchestra, on the first half of the show this week. On the second half of the show we will hear the Harrington String Quartet performing William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet followed by the Amarillo Symphony's performance of Florence Price's Concerto in One Movement for Piano with Awadagin Pratt at the keyboard.

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb