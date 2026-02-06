Celebrating Black History Month!
You can look forward to hearing music by Errolyn Wallen, Kevin Day, Florence Price, and William Grant Still on the show this week!
This week Classical Music Amarillo celebrates Black History month with a program of music by Black composers. You can look forward to hearing the WT Symphonic Band performing Kevin Day's Concerto for Wind Ensemble and the Amarillo Symphony's recent performance of Errolyn Wallen's Mighty River, which the orchestra played side-by-side with the Amarillo Youth Symphony Orchestra, on the first half of the show this week. On the second half of the show we will hear the Harrington String Quartet performing William Grant Still's Lyric Quartet followed by the Amarillo Symphony's performance of Florence Price's Concerto in One Movement for Piano with Awadagin Pratt at the keyboard.