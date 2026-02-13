The Harrington String Quartet presents its second concert of the season, a program titled "Evolving Harmony," on Friday, February 20th at 7:30pm at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens. This exciting program will feature performances of Mozart's String Quartet K. 428, Kreisler's String Quartet, and Johannes Brahms's String Quartet No. 3. It's going to be a beautiful evening of chamber music in the intimate setting of the botanical garden, and it is the group’s second concert with their new violist, Brenton Caldwell, so you won't want to miss it!

On the first half of the show this week we will hear two solo performances by the first and second violinists of the quartet. First, we will hear the quartet's first violinist Dr. Rossitza Goza and pianist Lee Phillips perform Johannes Brahms's Violin Sonata No. 2. Then, we will hear the quartet's second violinist, Evgeny Zvonnikov along with pianist Dr. Sarah Rushing perform the second movement of William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano. We will then enjoy the Harrington String Quartet's recent performance of Wolfgang Amadus Mozart's String Quartet No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 458 on the second half of the show.