HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

The Amarillo Symphony Presents...

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 20, 2026 at 7:30 AM CST

Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week as we prepare for the Amarillo Symphony’s upcoming concert!

The Amarillo Symphony's February concert is coming up on Thursday, February 27th and Friday, February 28th at 7:30pm at the Globe News Center in Amarillo. Their exciting program will feature film music by Leonard Bernstein and Max Steiner, two arias from operas by Gustave Charpentier and Giacomo Puccini sung by soprano Sarah Beckham Turner, as well as Pyotr Tchaikovsky's iconic Romeo and Juliet and a cello concerto by John Williams!

To prepare for this exciting event, Classical Music Amarillo has a show this week featuring music from Leonard Bernstein's score for West Side Story as well as a cello concerto by Antonín Dvořák! Join us!

Classical Music Amarillo
