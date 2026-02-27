Celebrating Spring!

Well, the temperatures have been more summer-like here in the Texas Panhandle lately, but rumor has it that spring itself is still approaching! Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to celebrate the upcoming season with works inspired by springtime by composers Robert Schumann, Jean Sibelius, and Antonio Vivaldi.

You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1, Jean Sibelius's Spring Song, and the opening "Spring" concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's beloved Four Seasons on the show this week!