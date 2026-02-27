© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Attention: 90.7 FM KCSE in the Lamar, Colorado area, is scheduled to be off air for maintenance from 10am to 3pm on Friday 2/27.
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Celebrating Spring!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published February 27, 2026 at 7:30 AM CST

On this week's episode, we will hear the Amarillo Symphony perform symphonic compositions inspired by the upcoming season!

Well, the temperatures have been more summer-like here in the Texas Panhandle lately, but rumor has it that spring itself is still approaching! Tune in to Classical Music Amarillo this week to celebrate the upcoming season with works inspired by springtime by composers Robert Schumann, Jean Sibelius, and Antonio Vivaldi.

You can look forward to hearing the Amarillo Symphony's recent performances of Robert Schumann's Symphony No. 1, Jean Sibelius's Spring Song, and the opening "Spring" concerto from Antonio Vivaldi's beloved Four Seasons on the show this week!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb