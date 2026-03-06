The Planets!

Chamber Music Amarillo's March concert, a program titled "Seasons of Celestial Joy," is coming up on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30pm at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Amarillo. The group's ambitious program will feature Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Gustav Holst's Lyric Movement, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 41 "Jupiter." The Amarillo Virtuosi chamber orchestra will be joined by the principal first and second violins of the Amarillo Symphony (Espen Lilleslatten and Mina Hong), as well as the orchestra’s principal violist, Chloe Thominet. The group will be conducted by the Amarillo Symphony’s very own music director, George Jackson.

Since we can look forward to hearing more of Holst's music at the upcoming Chamber Music Amarillo concert, we're going to feature the Amarillo Symphony's November 2025 performance of Gustav Holst's monumental Planets suite on the show this week. Join us!