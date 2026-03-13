Showcasing WT School of Music Students!

It's spring break at West Texas A&M this week! Hallelujah!

So this week we are listening to recordings made by the hardworking students of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University! The show is full of variety: We'll hear performances by the WT Symphony, WT Choirs, and the school’s outstanding percussion students, showcasing the exceptional musicianship being cultivated right on campus in Canyon, Texas!

You can look forward to hearing music by Camille Saint-Saëns (The final movement of his monumentous "Organ Symphony"), and a variety of choral composers including Kyle Pederson, Eric Barnum, and Jocelyn Hagen, among others. The second half of the show will feature percussion music by Gemma Peacocke, Herman Beeftink, and Cliff Walker!