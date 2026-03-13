© 2026
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HPPR Features
Classical Music Amarillo

Showcasing WT School of Music Students!

By Dr. Kimberly Hieb
Published March 13, 2026 at 7:29 AM CDT

On the show this week we feature recordings made by the many student ensembles—large and small—of West Texas A&M University's School of Music!

It's spring break at West Texas A&M this week! Hallelujah!

So this week we are listening to recordings made by the hardworking students of the School of Music at West Texas A&M University! The show is full of variety: We'll hear performances by the WT Symphony, WT Choirs, and the school’s outstanding percussion students, showcasing the exceptional musicianship being cultivated right on campus in Canyon, Texas!

You can look forward to hearing music by Camille Saint-Saëns (The final movement of his monumentous "Organ Symphony"), and a variety of choral composers including Kyle Pederson, Eric Barnum, and Jocelyn Hagen, among others. The second half of the show will feature percussion music by Gemma Peacocke, Herman Beeftink, and Cliff Walker!

Classical Music Amarillo
Dr. Kimberly Hieb
HPPR's new host for Classical Music Amarillo, Dr. Kimberly Hieb, brings her rich knowledge of music history to our regional classical music program.
See stories by Dr. Kimberly Hieb