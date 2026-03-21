2026 Spring Read: Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now
2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road
Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now by Joe Sonderman, (2018 )
Route 66: Then and Now is included this season as a bonus selection, inviting participation from the Radio Readers community rather than a single guided discussion. Because Route 66 is such an iconic road, many listeners carry their own memories—of family trips, roadside stops, relocations, or return journeys made decades apart.
Radio Reader Contributors Like YOU!
Instead of naming a discussion leader for this book, we are inviting listeners to contribute their own Radio Readers BookBytes: short written and recorded personal essays reflecting on their experiences with Route 66, past or present.
These listener submissions will be shared on the Radio Readers Book Club webpage, creating a collective portrait of the Mother Road as remembered and lived by our audience. Details for creating and submitting a Route 66 BookByte can be found in the introduction on the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club’s page.