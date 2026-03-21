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HPPR Radio Readers Book Club

2026 Spring Read: Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now

By Kathleen Holt
Published March 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
Route 66 Then and Now by Joe Sonderman, (2018)
Route 66 Then and Now by Joe Sonderman, (2018)

2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road
Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now by Joe Sonderman, (2018 )

Route 66: Then and Now is included this season as a bonus selection, inviting participation from the Radio Readers community rather than a single guided discussion. Because Route 66 is such an iconic road, many listeners carry their own memories—of family trips, roadside stops, relocations, or return journeys made decades apart.

Demonstration_on_October_17,_1905_by_Ilya_Repin_(adumbration_1906).jpg: http://www.picture.art-catalog.ru/picture.php?id_picture=7181, Original artist: Iliá Yefímovich Repinderivative work: 3coma14, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Radio Reader Contributors Like YOU!

Instead of naming a discussion leader for this book, we are inviting listeners to contribute their own Radio Readers BookBytes: short written and recorded personal essays reflecting on their experiences with Route 66, past or present.

These listener submissions will be shared on the Radio Readers Book Club webpage, creating a collective portrait of the Mother Road as remembered and lived by our audience. Details for creating and submitting a Route 66 BookByte can be found in the introduction on the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club’s page.

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Spring Read 2026: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road 2026 Spring ReadHPPR Radio Readers Book Club
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Kathleen Holt
Kathleen Holt has served High Plains Public Radio—in one way or another—since its inception in 1979. She coordinates the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club.
See stories by Kathleen Holt