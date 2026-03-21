2026 Spring Read: Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now

2026 Spring Read: Route 66 – 100 Years on the Mother Road

Bonus Book: Route 66 Then and Now by Joe Sonderman, (2018 )

Route 66: Then and Now is included this season as a bonus selection, inviting participation from the Radio Readers community rather than a single guided discussion. Because Route 66 is such an iconic road, many listeners carry their own memories—of family trips, roadside stops, relocations, or return journeys made decades apart.

Demonstration_on_October_17,_1905_by_Ilya_Repin_(adumbration_1906).jpg: http://www.picture.art-catalog.ru/picture.php?id_picture=7181, Original artist: Iliá Yefímovich Repinderivative work: 3coma14, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Radio Reader Contributors Like YOU!

Instead of naming a discussion leader for this book, we are inviting listeners to contribute their own Radio Readers BookBytes: short written and recorded personal essays reflecting on their experiences with Route 66, past or present.

These listener submissions will be shared on the Radio Readers Book Club webpage, creating a collective portrait of the Mother Road as remembered and lived by our audience. Details for creating and submitting a Route 66 BookByte can be found in the introduction on the HPPR Radio Readers Book Club’s page.