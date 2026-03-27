2026 Spring Read: Who is Will Rogers?

Who is Will Rogers?

by Miriam Scott

Hello again, this is Miriam Scott from Amarillo for the Radio Reader’s Book Club. I have to admit that I would not have chosen this book for myself.

Will Rogers, the man who never met a man he didn’t like invoked in me vague images of cowboys, lassos, and traveling wild west shows. None of these things are a part of the culture I grew up in. Just ask my husband how I reacted when I saw my first man in a cowboy hat -- honest to goodness tapping it in greeting.

I remember thinking something like, “they do exist!” And then I couldn’t talk about anything else for a week. I’m sure that by day three at the latest, it was annoying for my poor family. Not only is Rogers a true American cowboy, but he also lived during a time I cannot relate to.

When Will Rogers died in 1935, my grandparents were teenagers. I think maybe this book was never on my radar because this man’s world was drastically different than mine.

Today, traveling wild west shows and cowboys are no longer of interest to most of us. They are a thing of the past.

But Rogers was much more than an entertainer and cowboy. The philosopher Will Rogers taught me once again that wisdom is eternal. His honest thoughts and opinions about corporations, politicians, economy, education, wars, and to my delight, religion, are still applicable today.

One of my favorite quotes on religion collected in this book says: “If you are going to argue religion in a church instead of teaching it, no wonder you can see more people at a circus than at church.” Arguing, to me, means to use scripture, wield it like a weapon. When people argue the exact same scripture in opposing ways, these arguments can have seismic proportions.

Just think about how many denominations have imploded and split up in recent years. But the Bible is not meant to be used, it is meant to teach. Scripture is beautiful when we learn from it and live it, but it is ugly when we use it like ammunition to win an argument. To place learning above arguing, no matter what the subject is actually, sounds like ageless wisdom to me.

Another brilliant quote I want to share with you is just as timeless. Some might find it on time as well. President Wilson was one of Roger’s favorite targets. Yet he came back to the show five times! To this Rogers said, “you can always joke about a big man that is really big. But don’t ever kid about the little fellow that thinks he is something, cause he will get sore. That’s why he’s little.”

While Rogers was very intelligent, it was his down-to-earth wit, level head, and sense of humor that charmed the people, thus making his wisdom accessible to them. His jokes were never crude, and they were directed equally at people and himself. He was a people’s person, he was approachable, and he was honorable.

I am grateful this book found its way to me. It is a joy to read and gives hope. Will Roger’s life and success show us there is no shortage of good people in this country.

For the HPPR Radio Reader’s Book Club, this was Miriam Scott from Amarillo.