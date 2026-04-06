2026 Spring Read: PJ Pronger - In Memory

IN MEMORY

Percy "PJ" James Pronger, III

March 9, 1954 — April 25, 2024

The HPPR Radio Readers Book Club is sad to hear of the passing of valued contributor P. J. Pronger of Amarillo. PJ's Radio Readers Book Bytes covered a biography of Edward R. Murrow, a person he admired as we admired P.J.’s participation in our book club. We will miss P.J’s voice and insights.

Contributions

HPPR Radio Readers 2020 Spring Read - Radio Waves

High Plains Public Radio | By Kathleen Holt

Published February 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST

Discussion of the second book in our 2020 Spring Read has begun! Jump into Edward R. Murrow's biography written by NPR's Bob Edwards. Listen for book leader P J Pronger's point of view each Monday at 7:45 during Morning Edition and again at 6:45 during All Things Considered.

PJ Pronger grew up on a ranch in Sherman County, Texas as a third-generation rancher where he lived closer to five other state capitals than to his own. He managed farming and ranching operations for many years but left that life to go to work in higher education, specializing in capital formation for young companies and working with community organizations to develop local strategies for economic development. His programs were featured in national media including the NBC Nightly News and the Wall Street Journal. PJ still serves as a Director for the West Texas Angel Network and the Texas Mezzanine Fund, a Dallas CDFI loan fund which provides federal New Markets Tax Credits.

His educational credentials include a BS in Agriculture and an MPA in Accounting, both from West Texas A&M and a Certificat de Langue et Civilisation Francaises from the University of Paris, Sorbonne. He also holds a certificate as a Certified Internet Webmaster.

PJ has received awards from a range of organizations, including: the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, the Texas Agricultural Extension Service, the Friends of 4-H, the Association of Small Business Development Centers, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Alpha Kappa Psi, the American Advertising Federation, the Federal Aviation Administration, Carson County Square House Museum, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and the All Texas Art Competition.

PJ and his wife Kay, who have two grown children, now live in Amarillo where he manages a public accounting firm. https://pjpronger.wordpress.com/

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-02-15/hppr-radio-readers-2020-spring-read-radio-waves

Radio's Influence Not So Significant

High Plains Public Radio | By P J Pronger

Published January 29, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-01-29/radio-readers-bookbyte-radios-influence-not-so-significant

Murrow's Life & Influence

High Plains Public Radio | By P J Pronger

Published February 10, 2020 at 7:30 AM CS

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-02-10/radio-readers-bookbyte-murrows-life-influence

Murrow Style - Imagine This With Me

High Plains Public Radio | By P J Pronger

Published February 17, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-02-17/murrow-style-imagine-this-with-me

Are You Satisfied?

High Plains Public Radio | By P J Pronger

Published February 24, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-02-24/are-you-satisfied

Television and McCarthy

High Plains Public Radio | By P J Pronger

Published March 2, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-03-02/television-and-mccarthy

What Are We EVEN Talking About?

High Plains Public Radio | By P.J. Pronger

Published March 25, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT

https://www.hppr.org/hppr-arts-culture-history/2020-03-25/what-are-we-even-talking-about