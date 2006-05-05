Online Game Peers into Life in Darfur Refugee Camp

A new online, interactive video game gives players a glimpse of what it's like to be a refugee in the Darfur region of Sudan. In "Darfur Is Dying," players take on the role of refugees searching for food, shelter and safety, while avoiding the wrath of the murderous Janjaweed militia.

University of Southern California graduate student Susana Ruiz, the game's creator, talks to Michele Norris about the project, including the particular challenge she faced to create a game that would hold players' interest -- and stir their conscience.

