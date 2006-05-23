© 2021
background_fid.jpg
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dixie Chicks Return, 'Taking the Long Way'

By Melissa Block
Published May 23, 2006 at 2:34 AM CDT

The Dixie Chicks are back after a three-year break from recording with a new album, Taking the Long Way.

Sisters Emily Robison and Martie Maguire and lead singer Natalie Maines all had babies during the hiatus.

They also were contending with the furious backlash against a remark in 2003 by Maines that criticized President Bush and the then-pending invasion of Iraq. At a concert in London just before the Iraq war, Maines told the crowd, "Just so you know, we're ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas," the state the bandmates call home.

After the comment, many country music radio stations boycotted the Dixie Chicks' music. The band also faced anti-Dixie Chicks demonstrations, which sometimes included the public destruction of their CDs.

People may assume that the new album's content is predominantly political, a response to what happened to the group in 2003 -- one song is entitled "Not Ready to Make Nice." In part, they say, the album is a way to address that experience.

But the musicians say the album, for which they wrote or co-wrote all of the songs, is actually very personal and autobiographical, more about their growth as women and mothers than any political statement.

They talk to Melissa Block about their lives since the anti-Bush flap -- and what it taught them about free speech and humanity -- and their inspirations for the new album.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.
See stories by Melissa Block