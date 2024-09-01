Everything Sad is Untrue: (a true story) by Daniel Nayeri, 2020

Featuring tales of his family’s history stretching back for years and centuries, we learn Nayeri’s story of attending middle school as an immigrant in Oklahoma. This story ranged from Persia to refugee camps in Italy and finally to asylum in the U.S. This tale is one of both heartbreak and resilience as it breathes live and understanding to a child’s journey.

QUOTES:

“A god who listens is love. A god who speaks is law. At their worst, the people who want a god who listens are self-centered...And the ones who want a god who speaks are cruel. They just want laws and justice to crush everything...Love is empty without justice. Justice is cruel without love....God should be both. If a god isn't, that is no God.”

“Suddenly evil isn’t punching people or even hating them. Suddenly it’s all that stuff you’ve left undone. All the kindness you could have given. All the excuses you gave instead.”

“What you believe about the future will change how you live in the present.”

Marjory Hall

Book Leader Marjory Hall Discusses "Everything Sad is Untrue"

Marjory Hall has taught English at Oklahoma Panhandle State for nearly 20 years. She’s originally from Florida, but has taught in South Carolina and in Garden City, Kansas. She holds a master’s in divinity and a Doctorate in Biblical Studies as well as a Masters n English. When she’s not teaching English or reading, she is involved in theater or playing with her two furry kids.