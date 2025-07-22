On The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Vampire Slaying by Grady Hendrix

by Glenda Shepherd

I'd like to nominate The Southern Book Club's Guide to Vampire Slaying by Grady Hendrix for HPPR's Bookbytes.

I belong to a bookclub in Stanton County KS where life is slow enough that I look forward to our monthly meetings. Three years ago I was searching for a good book to read. My 19 year old granddaughter Addie suggested The Southern Book Club's Guide to Vampire Slaying. Being a grandma in dry and sober (we're literally both) Stanton County, I didn't think the book would be for me, but since Addie said to try it, I listened to the audio version available in Cloud Library with my local public library. I loved the southern accents, which make the South Carolina book club members come alive.

Later that year when it was my turn to supply choices for book club, I came up with 3 excellent choices but couldn't come up with a 4th choice. Then I thought why not and on an impulse added The Southern Book Club's Guide to Vampire Slaying, thinking those ladies will never choose a vampire book. Of course I was wrong, and my book club hasn't forgiven me nor forgot the book.

Now, we have lively book discussions, but discussing the Vampire had us in stitches. Not a one of us believes in vampires, but that vampire made us so angry. We were aghast at the treachery of a vampire, chopped into pieces but still bouncing around in a garbage bag. Even 3 years after reading the book, we joke about the women who conquered that vampire. The next year when my turn to submit book choices, I had to promise my choices did not include another Vampire book. We've developed a love-hate relationship for vampires due to that book.

So try reading The Southern Book Club's Guide to Vampire Slaying. Let the lines of the book give your face laugh lines.