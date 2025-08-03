Lincoln in the Bardo: A Novel by George Saunders, 2017

NOTE: The books in this series contain themes of grief and loss, which may be challenging for some readers.

“What I mean to say is, we had been considerable. Had been loved. Not lonely, not lost, not freakish, but wise, each in his or her own way. Our departures caused pain. Those who had loved us sat upon their beds, heads in hand; lowered their faces to tabletops, making animal noises. We had been loved, I say, and remembering us, even many years later, people would smile, briefly gladdened at the memory.”

― George Saunders, Lincoln in the Bardo

“His mind was freshly inclined toward sorrow; toward the fact that the world was full of sorrow; that everyone labored under some burden of sorrow; that all were suffering; that whatever way one took in this world, one must try to remember that all were suffering (none content; all wronged, neglected, overlooked, misunderstood), and therefore one must do what one could to lighten the load of those with whom one came into contact; that his current state of sorrow was not uniquely his, not at all, but, rather, its like had been felt, would be felt, by scores of others, in all times, in every time, and must not be prolonged or exaggerated, because, in this state, he could be of no help to anyone and, given that his position in the world situated him to be either of great help, or great harm, it would not do to stay low, if he could help it.”

― George Saunders, Lincoln in the Bardo

“We have loved each other well, dear Willie, but now, for reasons we cannot understand, that bond has been broken. But our bond can never be broken. As long as I live, you will always be with me, child.”

― George Saunders, Lincoln in the Bardo

Book Leader Chris Hudson Discusses Lincoln in the Bardo

Chris Hudson

Chris Hudson was born in Amarillo, Texas. He earned a BA from the Plan II Honors Liberal Arts program, MA in Latin American Studies, and PhD in English--all from the University of Texas at Austin. He attended graduate school in philosophy at the New School for Social Research and studied law at the Law Center at the University of Houston. He worked at the Texas Senate as a bill editor, a legislative aide, the Legislative Director and later Director of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, which he later directed and as the Chief-of-Staff for Senator Judith Zaffirini. He then taught literature for 15 years at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College in Indiana. He is now a Professor of English at Amarillo College, directs the Creative Mind Lecture Series, and is Vice President of the Faculty Senate. Dr. Hudson has lived in Texas, Indiana, New York, Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.