Want tickets to Kansas City’s World Cup games? They're going on sale this week

More than 650,000 soccer fans are expected to descend on Kansas City next summer for the FIFA World Cup 26. And starting this week, they’ll be able to purchase tickets.

Fans will get access to the first phase of ticket sales through a drawing. No matter whether you’re traveling in or based in Kansas City, here’s a guide for how to get match tickets.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets will be sold in phases. The first begins Wednesday, September 10.

Starting at 10 a.m. CT, fans 18 or older will be eligible to enter the Visa Presale Draw for the chance to buy. Because Visa is a sponsor of the World Cup, all entrants for this drawing must be Visa cardholders.

The drawing will remain open until Friday, September 19 at 10 a.m. CT, and entrants will be notified by email beginning September 29 if they have been selected.

Winning entries will be assigned a time and date to purchase tickets, which will officially go on sale October 1.

Who is playing in Kansas City?

In total, 48 teams will play in the 2026 men’s World Cup — the largest-ever tournament. FIFA hasn’t yet announced which teams will play where.

Fans will be able to buy seats for any of the tournament’s 104 games, including the six in Kansas City.

Kansas City is the smallest World Cup host city, and will host six matches between June and July 2026: four group-stage matches, one Round of 32 match and one semifinal match. The games will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, renamed “Kansas City Stadium” for the tournament.

The national teams that will play in Kansas City will be assigned at the Final Draw on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.

How much will tickets cost?

Seats for group-stage games will start at $60, and tickets will likely increase in price for later matches. FIFA said in a press release that the best tickets to the Cup final will cost $6,730.

However, FIFA has also confirmed that the tournament will utilize dynamic pricing — meaning that ticket costs could fluctuate over time.

What if I don’t have a Visa card or wasn’t selected?

FIFA will host two more drawings for tickets, this time without the Visa card requirement. Registration for these drawings will take place in late October and after team matchups are assigned in early December.

As the tournament gets closer, FIFA will open up tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA is encouraging fans to create a “FIFA ID” ahead of time to simplify the registration process, and to sign up for future ticket updates.