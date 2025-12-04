© 2025
In touch with the world ... at home on the High Plains
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KJJP 105.7 FM in Amarillo will be off air on Dec. 3 from 12:30pm to 4pm for maintenance. You can stream live in the player above or on the HPPR APP.

An Oasis on the Prairie: New Documentary Profiles the Ranchers of Greenwood County, Kansas

Kansas Public Radio | By Dave Kendall
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:56 AM CST

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KPR) - Lots of stories have been told about young people leaving the farm and heading to the big city. Today, we'll hear that story in reverse - about a couple in the Flint Hills who left the city and moved TO the farm. As part of a new documentary about ranchers in Greenwood County, Kansas, filmmaker Dave Kendall interviewed a couple working at Salt Creek Farm.

A photograph of Jay and Sara Shivers, sitting for an interview on the porch of their home at Salt Creek Farm near Severy, Kansas.
Dave Kendall
/
Prairie Hollow Productions
Jay and Sara Shivers, sitting for an interview on the porch of their home at Salt Creek Farm near Severy, Kansas.

This radio segment comes from the new film documentary An Oasis on the Prairie: Ranchers of Greenwood County, produced by Dave Kendall at Prairie Hollow Productions.

The first public screening of the documentary takes place at the Granada Theatre in Emporia, Sunday, December 7 at 2 pm.

A photo of Salt Creek Market, owned by Jay and Sara Shivers, located on U.S. Highway 54 in Eureka, Kansas.
Dave Kendall
/
Prairie Hollow Productions
Salt Creek Market, owned by Jay and Sara Shivers, located on U.S. Highway 54 in Eureka, Kansas.

For more information, visit PrairieHollow.net.
Tags
Kansas News Service
Dave Kendall
The host of a long-running public television program in Kansas, Dave Kendall (KEN-dull), the host of Sunflower Journeys. KTWU, Channel 11 in Topeka.
See stories by Dave Kendall