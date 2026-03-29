Seeing the femme fatale as a full person: the hero and the villain

Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.
Marc Rivers
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Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the Senior Editor at NPR's Weekend Edition, and the lead editor for books. You can hear her on the radio talking everything from Middlemarch to middle grade novels, and she's also a frequent panelist on NPR's podcasts It's Been A Minute and Pop Culture Happy Hour. She went to Juilliard to study viola, ended up a cashier at the Strand, and finally got a degree from Johns Hopkins' Writing Seminars which qualified her solely for work in public radio. She lives and reads in Washington, DC.
Adrian Ma, Ramtin Arablouei, Michael Levitt, Tinbete Ermyas
Protesters from the Iranian diaspora in the U.S. gathered in Washington, D.C. as the war in the Middle East broadens. Many say they are aligned with the U.S. and Israel and explain why they want to see regime change in Tehran.
Trump administration started deploying 500 miles of Big buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande, the dividing border line with Mexico, financed by 2025's spending bill. Locals aren't happy considering that illegal border crossings are at a 50-year low.