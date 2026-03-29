The rippling effect of the Iran war, seen from the border with Turkey

Adrian Ma, Ramtin Arablouei, Michael Levitt, Tinbete Ermyas
Protesters from the Iranian diaspora in the U.S. gathered in Washington, D.C. as the war in the Middle East broadens. Many say they are aligned with the U.S. and Israel and explain why they want to see regime change in Tehran.
Trump administration started deploying 500 miles of Big buoys in the middle of the Rio Grande, the dividing border line with Mexico, financed by 2025's spending bill. Locals aren't happy considering that illegal border crossings are at a 50-year low.