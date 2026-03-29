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The rippling effect of the Iran war, seen from the border with Turkey

NPR | By Emily Feng,
Adrian Ma
Published March 29, 2026 at 4:21 PM CDT

U.S. marines have arrived in the Middle East. NPR's Emily Feng has been monitoring the latest developments from the border of Iran and Turkey.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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All Things Considered
Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
See stories by Emily Feng
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.