High Plains History: The “Nat"

But our story begins even before Route 66 was born, when a natatorium (which is an old-fashioned word for an indoor swimming pool) was opened to the public in 1922, designed by noted local architect, Guy Carlander.

The Amarillo Natatorium

In 1926, when construction of a national highway system was approved, Route 66 became a reality. An entrepreneur named J.D. Tucker purchased the pool building, covered the pool with a fine hardwood maple dance floor, and created The Nat Ballroom.

Catering to spirited dancers who “cut a rug” dancing the Charleston, the space was sold to a new owner who welcomed the big bands of the 1930s and ‘40s, while also making some architectural improvements, including a castle-like façade and the addition of a café. The name was changed to The Nat Dine & Dance Palace, which served it well since the place had one of the finest dance floors in America.

Many local residents who had learned to swim in the old natatorium pool now were swinging, swaying, and jumpin’ to the jive of jazz greats Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Guy Lombardo, Louis Armstrong, and Tommy Dorsey. These top name big bands would book a show at The Nat on their way to appearances in Chicago or the West Coast. In fact, Bobby Troup, a piano player for the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, penned the song that told everyone to ‘Get your kicks on Route 66,’ very likely referring to the enthusiastic crowds in Amarillo.

The rock-and-roll era of the 1950s brought Little Richard, Roy Orbison, and Buddy Holly & the Crickets to the Dance Palace; and for a time, music and dancing were king. But changing musical styles and the construction of a national interstate system, in which Route 66 was bypassed, closed the door on the great dance era of The Nat.

The Nat Ballroom

However, some people believe the spirit of the music lives on, literally. They say a female apparition has appeared over the years in an upstairs area that once housed a gambling hall during the Nat’s heyday. Reports of drum solos and women’s voices singing are commonplace…not to mention a billboard promoting a 1942 concert that will NOT disappear, no matter how many times it’s painted over. These things have all fed the ghost stories for paranormal devotees for years.

In 1994 the Nat and its surrounding Route 66 area was placed in the National Register of Historic Places. A year later, it became an official Texas Historical Landmark. The building has been the venue for a bookstore, wedding receptions, theatrical productions, art shows, a variety of musical events, including local and touring bands – and even wrestling matches. It currently houses an antique and vintage marketplace. Today, The Nat Ballroom continues to be a favorite stop for travelers looking for kicks on The Mother Road.

Information used in the writing of this story was found on the Legends of America and the National Historic Route 66 Federation websites. For High Plains Public Radio, I’m Cheryl Berzanskis in Amarillo, Texas.

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High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.