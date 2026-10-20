High Plains History: St. Joseph's Church

In 1884, a man named Francis St. Peter staked a claim to one hundred and sixty acres of land on the western edge of Rooks County. Mr. St. Peter had hauled ammunition during the Civil War and, like many other Union veterans, decided to seek the free land that for the past 20 years had been made available by the Homestead Act. For his quarter-section of prairie, he paid a four-dollar fee.

He was soon joined by other French-Canadian immigrants who were eager to find their own land in a new home. They travelled from the north in covered wagons drawn by oxen, which were then used to haul the first grain harvests into the towns of Ellis and Logan, Kansas.

The community became so solidly French in character that it was referred to as the Acadia of the West. A devoutly religious Catholic community, they first called their town St. Petersville, in honor of the founding settler family, who had also donated five acres for a church and cemetery adjacent to their home.

In 1888, the Union Pacific railroad passed nearby, and the first small frame church was moved to the site, along with the post office. It was at this time that the new town became known as Damar.

In 1904, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Concordia began teaching in Damar, and the little church was expanded. By 1912, the congregation had outgrown the original church, and a decision was made to build a new one. An architect was hired from Emporia, as well as a stone mason and a carpenter. All the other labor was donated by the parishioners, and the magnificent structure known as St. Joseph’s was built in stages, as money and workers were available.

From 1912 to 1952, the people worked to complete their church, passing on tasks from one generation to the next. Two huge bell towers that flank the sanctuary were constructed first and topped with crosses that can be seen for miles around. Basic construction was completed for the First Mass to be celebrated in 1917. Pews and heating systems, lavish decorations, a copper roof, and many stained-glasswindows were added through the years. During the 1950s, the rectory and convent were built to complete the parish complex.

Named to the Register of Historic Places in 2005, the church underwent a large restoration project. In 2008, it was chosen as a finalist in the "8 Wonders of Kansas Architecture" series, because of the stunning interiors and its stellar example of Romanesque Revival architecture.

Kansas Sampler

The church, dedicated to the honor of St. Joseph, stands high on the Kansas plains, much like a sentinel guarding its flock. The bell towers are an impressive sight that has drawn countless people from surrounding towns, fields and highways. The town of Damar may be small, but it offers a magnificent sight to see for travelers in the area. It’s located on State Highway K-18, northwest of Hays, Kansas.

Thanks to St. Joseph’s Church and the City of Damar for providing material for the writing of this story. For High Plains Public Radio, I’m Debra Bolton in Manhattan Kansas.

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High Plains History is a production of High Plains Public Radio.