Perspective: Forget the ballroom, we're headed to Cheesecake Factory!

Food fight!

This week, the Cheesecake Factory restaurant chain unexpectedly found itself in the political discourse.

During a campaign event in Ohio, former President Obama criticized President Trump's affection for gold decor, saying, "He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory."

Trump's Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent retaliated by having a French Dip Cheeseburger for lunch at a Cheesecake Factory near the White House, telling reporters, "I had a great meal, always have a great meal. I would tell the Martha's Vineyard set to give it a try."

But this latest partisan debate made me wonder. Why spend $600 million or more to build a new White House ballroom to host state dinners? Why not just host those esteemed events instead at the Cheesecake Factory?

Come to a state dinner, I've been told, and you kind of have to gulp down whatever yellow squash velouté or fricassée of fava beans a server slides under your chin.

But isn't America all about freedom, choice and options galore?

Cheesecake Factory restaurants have more than 250 items on their menus. Now that's America! Chicken and Waffle Skewers! Tex-Mex Eggrolls! Pickle Fries!

What says America more? The Dover Sole Meunière, served with Potato Pavé, Spring Ramps, Snow Peas, and Parsley Oil served to King Charles III at a state dinner this spring? Or the Cheesecake Factory's Buffalo Blasts: chicken, cheese and hot sauce stuffed into a spicy wrapper, deep-fried, and served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing?

"I'm absolutely stuffed," I imagine His Majesty saying. "British troops in 1814 would never have burned down a Cheesecake Factory!"

When French President Emmanuel Macron received a state dinner at the White House in 2018, it opened with a Goat Cheese Gateau. I'd bet that wherever French officials travel, hosts push a Goat Cheese Gateau in front of them, saying, "You'll love it! So French!"

So I can imagine a French president saying, "Forget the gateau! I want Asian Chicken Nachos! Wonton chips, peanut sauce and fromage fondu? Le yum!"

Move state dinners to a Cheesecake Factory, and foreign heads of state might even say, "Give me that plate of Fried Macaroni and Cheese balls, and I'll sign any tariff agreement you want!"

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