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Here are the key 2026 election results from Kansas

KCUR | By Gabe Rosenberg
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:00 AM CST
A red icon the shape of Kansas above the words "KS Election Results" on a blue background.
Crysta Henthorne
/
KCUR

Kansas voters are heading to polls Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for midterm elections that will choose who represents them in Congress, elect leaders for statewide offices from governor on down, and

Looking for information about what's on your ballot? Check out KCUR's complete 2026 Election Guide.

In-person polling places in Kansas are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some counties can stay open until 8 p.m.

Find your polling location here. If you are in line at the closing time, you still have a right to cast a ballot — stay in line!

Latest Kansas election news
  1. Here are the key 2026 election results from Kansas
  2. Kansas City, Kansas, will have DJs at the polls on Election Day to get people 'excited to vote'
  3. Ready to vote in Missouri and Kansas? Here's your Election Day guide
  4. Trump visits Kansas again for final pitch in Senate race that could decide control of the chamber
  5. Lack of major property tax relief in Kansas prompts finger-pointing by governor candidates
  6. Roger Marshall sued for charging 18% interest on medical debt in Kansas: 'Callous and predatory'
KCUR's total guide to the 2026 elections
Want to know more about what's on your ballot in Missouri and Kansas? Find news on the race for Congress, compare statewide candidates and learn how to register to vote.

Live election results: Kansas

Find live election results below from NPR. Results will begin updating after polls close.

For state legislative races, go to the Kansas Secretary of State's website.

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Kansas News Service
Gabe Rosenberg
As KCUR’s Audience Editor, I‘m always asking: What do our communities need to know, and how can KCUR best deliver that? I help figure out how our journalism lives online, so we can serve more people, build trust with our communities, and amplify joy. Contact me at gabe@kcur.org
See stories by Gabe Rosenberg