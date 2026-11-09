Boeing cutting 5% of workforce in its commercial airplane division

Boeing, one of the largest employers in Kansas, plans to lay off 5% of its commercial airline production staff, according to a company email sent to employees Monday.

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing's commercial airplane division, said in the email that reductions would start next month and include a combination of attrition and involuntary layoffs.

"As shared in our third quarter earnings, we need to reset the pace of our production rate ramps to provide our factories and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability," Pope said in the email.

"Adjusting our production schedules and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position. Unfortunately, that means we need to align our staffing levels to our revised business plan."

Boeing's commercial division employs about 50,000 people, including in Wichita.

Boeing Wichita officials sent a message to local staff saying that employees in Wichita and Tulsa, Oklahoma were not being considered for layoffs, voluntary separation or early retirement.

Boeing purchased its Wichita facility from Spirit AeroSystems last December. Boeing Wichita is the city's largest employer and among the largest in Kansas, with about 13,000 employees.

"I know how difficult these actions are and the impact they will have on all of us, our families, and our communities," Pope said in Monday's email.

"We will do everything we can to minimize the impact by supporting career transitions through company-sponsored outplacement services, layoff benefits, and Employee Assistance Program support."

During a conference call last month to discuss third-quarter earnings, Boeing executives said the company will fall short of its yearly delivery target for 737 Max jets. The company delayed the next rate increase on the 737 line until mid-2027.

Boeing Co. CEO Kelly Ortberg said the company was taking longer than expected to stabilize production rates of Max jets, and that wing production in Renton, Washington, was holding up output.