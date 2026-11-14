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'Wait Wait' for November 14, 2026: Live in Normal, Illinois with Brendan Hunt!

NPR
Published November 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM CST
Grand Marshal Brendan Hunt on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
Sean Gardner
/
Getty Images
Grand Marshal Brendan Hunt on the grid during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This week's show was recorded in Normal, Illinois with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Brendan Hunt and panelists Adam Burke, Shane O'Neill, and Paula Poundstone. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

The Nvidia Affair; So Long, Susie; Four Legged Fancy Feasts.

Panel Questions

Romance in the Fourth Dimension

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about celebrities with secret passions, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso's Coach Beard, answers our questions about western

Peter talks to Brendan Hunt, co-creator and one of the stars of Ted Lasso. Brendan plays our game called, "Hey, Lasso this!" Three questions about Western movies

Panel Questions

Grade Inflation Litigation; New Status Status Symbol

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Holiday Hosting Toilet Tip From Martha Stewart; Breakfast Gets Beefy; The Chihuahua's Secret History

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after fancy food, what's the next way we'll spend too much money on our pets?

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