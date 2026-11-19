On “The World” by Jennifer Chang

By Tarfia Faizullah

Hi folks, it’s Tarfia Faizullah back again for another episode of Poets on the Plains!

Today I’ll be sharing a poem by Jennifer Chang, who teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the author of An Authentic Life (Copper Canyon Press, 2024), The History of Anonymity (University of Georgia Press, 2008), and Some Say the Lark (Alice James Books, 2017). An Authentic Life was well-deservedly short-listed for the Pulitzer Prize, as well as other honors, and her first two books are also well-lauded. I’ve been following her work for some years now, and I must say that Jennifer Chang is one of those poets whose writing just gets deeper and richer as the years go on.

What I love about her poems is that their speakers, what many writers call the narrators of poems, are always simultaneously, and meticulously, alive to both exterior and interior landscapes. There are many poems of Chang’s I thought about featuring here, but ultimately went with this one, because winter is on its way, and this poem gave me a brief portal into that near future eventuality, though it was written several years ago now. The poem’s title is vastly expansive: “The World,” and we segue from that telescopically wide view down into one particular winter in the speaker’s life, one spent up north, as she describes, “alone,” and “effortless, dreaming” herself “into the past.”

I will never not love how poetry can be a time machine like that–that something written years ago can connect me to winter, a season different than the one I’m in, reminding me both of past winters, as well as the one straight ahead. It’s a lightly chilly mid-fall day here in Toronto, where I live part-time, and where I’ll be spending a good part of winter, and it’ll be a warmer Fall day tomorrow, in Dallas, my other home, where I will wake up in a slightly different time zone to close out the rest of the semester.

Who knows what my state of mind will be? Stay tuned! This is all to say that Chang’s poem reminds me it is possible to be both where I am, and where I was, and where I will be, all at once. I believe the masterful poets among us, such as Chang, are able to draw forth from us an awareness of both our mind’s fixedness, and its flexibility.

Let me read the rest of this poem for y’all, then I’ll share a couple more thoughts.

THE WORLD

One winter I lived north, alone

and effortless, dreaming myself

into the past. Perhaps, I thought,

words could replenish privacy.

Outside, a red bicycle froze

into form, made the world falser

in its white austerity. So much

happens after harvest: the moon

performing novelty: slaughter,

snow. One hour the same

as the next, I held my hands

or held the snow. I was like sculpture,

forgetting or, perhaps, remembering

everything. Red wings in the snow,

red thoughts ablaze in the war

I was having with myself again.

Everything I hate about the world

I hate about myself, even now

writing as if this were a law

of nature. Say there were deer

fleet in the snow, walking out

the cold, and more gingkoes

bare in the beggar’s grove. Say

I was not the only one who saw

or heard the trees, their diffidence

greater than my noise. Perhaps

the future is a tiny flame

I’ll nick from a candle. First, I’m burning.

Then, numb. Why must every winter

grow colder, and more sure?



Used with Permission

I want to go straight to the part of the poem that drew me in the most, that made me feel both safe and scintillated. These lines: “Everything I hate about the world/I hate about myself, even now/writing as if this were a law of nature.” It is a relief to hear someone else say they hate the world and themselves, during an hour in it, an hour that seems as monotonous as the hour behind it, and the hour ahead. The poem vacillates between past and present tense, which allows for the poem to exist both in one moment in time, as well as in continuous and cyclical time. Who among us has not felt stuck or alone in some season or another, in our own lives? And who among us has not felt ambivalence about life itself?

I want to also draw your attention to that red bike, the one reminiscent of William Carlos Williams’s famous red wheelbarrow. Please admire with me how Chang recalls Williams’s own diction with that “so much,” which ghosts Williams’s lines “so much depends…” There’s a kind of wink-wink nudge-nudge that Chang plays with the reader of this poem who may be a staunch poetry fan, as Chang herself is. I love this nod to prior poets who also lived through many winters, who also may have survived the ennui of winter and being alive by writing poems. In that way, even if a previous iteration of Chang is alone up North, she at least has the companionship and camaraderie of other poets–as we also at least have the gift of companionship through Chang’s poems, as we head into, in Chang’s words, what may be an ever surer and colder winter–though she has not left us without at least a little bit of warmth–! May we always look forward to at least one tiny flame.

POETS ON THE PLAINS HOST

Tarfia Faizullah

Tarfia Faizullah is the author of Registers of Illuminated Villages (Graywolf 2018) and Seam (SIU 2014). Her writing appears widely both in the United States and abroad and has been translated into several languages. She is the recipient of a Fulbright Fellowship, three Pushcart prizes, awards from the Texas Institute of Arts & Letters, a US Artists Fellowship, and other honors. She currently teaches creative writing at the University of North Texas.https://www.tfaizullah.com/tarfia/

FEATURED POET

Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Chang is the author of The History of Anonymity and Some Say the Lark, which received the 2018 William Carlos Williams Award. Her work has appeared in numerous publications including American Poetry Review, The Believer, Best American Poetry, The New Yorker, A Public Space, and Yale Review and has been honored with fellowships from MacDowell, Yaddo, and the Elizabeth Murray Artists Residency and with the Levinson Prize from Poetry magazine. She is the poetry editor of New England Review and teaches at the University of Texas in Austin. Her third book of poems, An Authentic Life, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award.