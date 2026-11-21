The Cambridge Dictionary has revealed its Word of the Year for 2026. It won't need much explanation. Unlike "parasocial," their 2025 word, which refers to an unreciprocated emotional connection, perhaps with a chatbot, or 2018's word, "nomophobia," which is an irrational fear of having no mobile phone service–although, given all the recent cyber-struggles, why would that be irrational?

The Cambridge 2026 World of the Year is … human. As in us. And perhaps humanity could stand some recognition in times when people see Artificial Intelligence seep into our lives the way ancient dinosaurs may have watched the asteroid plunge through the atmosphere, and think, "They're coming for us!" though I suspect a few T-Rexes might have said, "Hey, don't worry! We're too big to fail!"

Cambridge defines "human" as: "(h)aving the qualities, faults, and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals, or machines," but they don't specify much about what those qualities, faults and feelings are.

I'd say that humans have a sense of responsibility. We can say, "I'm sorry, that's my fault," when we screw up or fall short, as opposed to screens that just flash, SYSTEM OVERLOAD or UPDATE IN PROGRESS, 12% COMPLETE.

Humans seek joy, not just continued existence. Laughter, tears, love, spice, poetry, and all that jazz, not just code or text. Humans like jokes and prayers. We're driven by feelings, not just steered by algorithms. Love, fear, anger, desire, joy, and courage, excited by events, nerves and hormones – combine to make us unpredictable, irreverent and unreliable. But our experiences can also instill judgement; an appreciation for what's important; what endures; and what makes the lives we have worth living and savoring.

Making human the 2026 Word of the Year may remind us that we human beings, unlike any robots we have yet devised, have a sense of our own fragility. We know we don't last forever. And so it is important to strive, laugh, and love while we have the chance. The Cambridge dictionary leaves what human truly means to us.



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