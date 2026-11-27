Across the state, health systems recently submitted applications for the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program, which will help healthcare facilities make improvements in the face of coming Medicaid cuts.

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Kansas received about $225 million for the second year, the sixth-largest award in the country.

The federal program aims to help soften the blow of Medicaid cuts from the Big Beautiful Bill signed by President Trump last year.

In rural southeast Kansas, some health systems said the first-year grants helped increase the number of medical providers and improve patient care.

Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha, Kansas, was one of those recipients.

One of the things the center is using the grant for is expanding the rural health clinic attached to its hospital.

The center is also hiring new medical providers to accommodate the clinic's expansion, which the center's director of marketing, Erica Johnson, said was crucial.

"In southeast Kansas, provider recruitment is a huge, huge challenge for many of us," Johnson said. "The capability to even house more providers was one that we needed to address before even talking about patient expansion."

The grant requires applicants to be designated as a rural health system. They have to serve an area designated as an underserved or shortage area — according to the Rural Health Information Hub .

Wilson Medical Center is in Neodesha, a town of just over 2,000.

Rachel Schnelle / KRPS Wilson Medical Center's staff looks at the plans for the new rural health clinic in Neodesha, Kansas on Wednesday Nov. 18, 2026. The plans were drawn up by Torgerson Design Partners.

In a small conference room across from the family health clinic, several Wilson Medical Center staff members review materials and plans for the new rural health clinic. An architecture firm shows the team their lobby plans.

The grant money came in gradually and was used on a purchase-by-purchase basis, according to the center’s foundation director, Miranda Carpenter.

"There's a lot of checks and balances through the federal government and the state government along the way," Carpenter said.

Another southeast Kansas health system, Labette Medical Center, used the first year's grants to purchase a specific machine that uses a laser to remove kidney stones.

"It gives an alternative treatment to the patient so that they can avoid a more invasive surgical procedure," said Brian Williams, CEO of Labette Medical Center.

The program is administered through the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services while the Kansas Department of Health and Environment oversees the state's Rural Transformation Program.

Matt Lara is KDHE's chief of staff.

"The federal government really looked at that and saw Kansas is performing. We're making impacts," Lara said. "And so we're excited to move into year two and keep this momentum moving forward as we go through the grant."

Rachel Schnelle reports on Missouri and Kansas issues for the Kansas News Service.

The Kansas News Service is a collaboration of KCUR, Kansas Public Radio, KRPS, KMUW and High Plains Public Radio.