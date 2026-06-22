2026 Summer Read: On the Dungeon Crawler Carl Series by Matt Dinniman

On the Dungeon Crawler Carl Series by Matt Dinniman

By Jessica Sadler

Hi! You’re listening to Jessica Sadler with the High Plains Public Radio Readers Book Club Summer Reading List. I am currently a Teacher Professional Development Fellow at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

While summer is a super busy time in this role, I had to take a moment to rave about the Dungeon Crawler Carl series by Matt Dinniman. I am currently four books into the eight currently published. I recommend reading the first book, “Dungeon Crawler Carl”, and seeing if the series is for you.

During the first book’s publication in 2020, I missed it, likely in the chaos of a global pandemic and trying to teach middle school students online. Yipes. It was republished with new covers in 2024 and caught my eye a few months ago in the bookstore. After reading the summary and first couple of pages it was an instant purchase and I spent the Metro ride home consumed in the story -- except for the brief moment where the person next to me confirmed I’d made a good choice by calling the book “excellent!”

While this is a work of fantasy- fiction, it has some very real themes that are explored throughout it and the rest of the series. Essentially the reader gets a look at dark hyper- capitalist satire next to comedy, resilience, and the loss of humanity… or maybe not.

When barefoot Carl and his ex-girlfriend’s cat, Donut, enter the dungeon; run by the Borant company, it is game on! They are learning the rules of the Dungeon while trying to survive and gain “likes.” Likes?

Did I forget to mention that entering the dungeon puts them on a reality survival show where aliens and other life forms are the viewers? Let Hyper- capitalism and exploitation begin.

The Borant Company treats the surviving humans as dispensable for experience points and entertainment. As you explore more of the story you will see how Dinniman brilliantly weaves in the critique of corporate greed, colonialism, and the entertainment industry.

I personally found exploring this story with no spoilers to add to the magic, so I won’t share more.

Join Carl and Donut as they explore the physical toll of trying to survive while protecting their souls and helping out others. This will be a book that you can’t put down!

This is Jessica Sadler, and you are listening to the High Plains Public Radio Reader’s Book Club Summer Reading List.