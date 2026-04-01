CMN | Kansas Works Routes & Pathways
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After launching a quilt company as a desperation move, Jenny Doan and her two savvy kids have shaken up an ancient industry in downtown Hamilton, Mo., thanks in part to popular folksy video tutorials.
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A ship bigger than the Titanic is being sunk off the coast of Florida to make an artificial reef.
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Buscemi worked as a NYC firefighter for four years while he was getting his start in theater and stand-up comedy. He's appearing in two new films: The Only Living Pickpocket in New York and Wild Horse Nine.