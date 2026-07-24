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Tipps and Obermiller at Buffalo Grass Music Hall

Tipps and Obermiller at Buffalo Grass Music Hall

Fort Worth, Texas duo Tipps and Obermiller kick off their album release tour with a return to Buffalo Grass Music Hall, promoting the acclaimed new record, "Little-Kid Heart." Their third studio release explores love, loss, resilience, and the courage to keep your heart open. Tight vocal and guitar harmonies, folksy wisdom and unabashed emotional vocabulary combine with craft and charisma to create this unexpectedly magnetic experience.
Doors 6:30pm. Music 7pm

Buffalo Grass Music Hall
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Tipps and Obermiller
info@tippsandobermiller.com
www.tippsandobermiller.com
Buffalo Grass Music Hall
123 Main Street
Panhandle, Texas 79068
8062362933
brenda@buffallograssmusichall.com
buffalograssmusichall.godaddysites.com