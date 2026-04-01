11th Annual Lamar Community Thanksgiving Luncheon (Lamar, Colo.)

Join us for a free Thanksgiving meal, drinks, music, and wonderful company at The Hope Center on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Free for all — dine in, or request delivery specifically for disabled, elderly, and not able-bodied persons (Lamar only). This beautiful tradition has been bringing our community together for years, and we’d love to share a meal with you.

Contact Maria (719.529.0735) or Lupita (719.688.7958) with any questions.

Come as you are. Leave with a full heart and a full plate. See you there!