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11th Annual Lamar Community Thanksgiving Luncheon (Lamar, Colo.)

11th Annual Lamar Community Thanksgiving Luncheon (Lamar, Colo.)

Join us for a free Thanksgiving meal, drinks, music, and wonderful company at The Hope Center on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Doors open at 11 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.

Free for all — dine in, or request delivery specifically for disabled, elderly, and not able-bodied persons (Lamar only). This beautiful tradition has been bringing our community together for years, and we’d love to share a meal with you.

Contact Maria (719.529.0735) or Lupita (719.688.7958) with any questions.

Come as you are. Leave with a full heart and a full plate. See you there!

The Hope Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 26 Nov 2026
The Hope Center
200 N. 10th St.
Lamar, Colorado 81052
719-336-7741
lori.hammer@lamarschools.org
https://www.lamarschools.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=535264&amp;type=d