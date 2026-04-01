1st Annual Heartland Music Awards (Emporia, Kan.)

Heartland Music Awards is a new regional awards event created by Kansas musician Savanna Chestnut to celebrate the independent artists of the heartland, where we recognize the songsmiths and the road warriors who keep our music scene thriving, building their careers through grit, live shows, and authentic connection.

Built by musicians, for musicians, at Heartland Music Awards all nominees and winners are chosen by fellow artists. Our mission is to shine a spotlight on our regional talent and their hard work and true artistry, while coming together to connect and strengthen our musical community.

Not only does Heartland Music Awards provide an opportunity to honor our regional musicians, it also awards the fans who fuel us with their support and their ability to know talent when they hear it, regardless of popularity. We also honor the venue owners, event coordinators, and radio personalities who work behind the scenes to give us stages and opportunities to share our music, entertain, and connect.

Your dedication and creativity are appreciated. Join us as we celebrate you, your fellow artists, and folks who help to support and bring music to the heartland.

The HMAs are not completely exclusive to the Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Missouri region. If an artist from an outside state is nominated and they have performed in our region recently, they will absolutely be included on the final voting ballot.

Nominations and final votes can be submitted by MUSICIANS ONLY. Final voting will take place on the night of the event.