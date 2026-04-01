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2026 Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards (Garden City, Kan.)

2026 Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards (Garden City, Kan.)

Celebrate the passion, dedication, and impact of USD 457 educators who are finalists for the 2026 Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards Show on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Refinery.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate Finney County’s exceptional educators!

The Refinery
$50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Finney County Convention and Visitors Bureau
(620) 276-0607
cvb@finneycountycvb.com
https://www.travelks.com/listing/finney-county-convention-%26-visitors-bureau/27339/
The Refinery
3122 Cecil Drive
Garden City, Kansas 67846
(620) 937-8765
sales@refinerygc.com
https://refinerygc.com/