2026 Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards (Garden City, Kan.)

Celebrate the passion, dedication, and impact of USD 457 educators who are finalists for the 2026 Crystal Apple Teacher Recognition Awards Show on Thursday, Nov. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Refinery.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.

We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate Finney County’s exceptional educators!