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3rd annual Stronger Together Benefit Competition at WIT Athletics (Dodge City, Kan.)

3rd annual Stronger Together Benefit Competition at WIT Athletics (Dodge City, Kan.)

LET'S SHOW UP FOR ONE OF OUR OWN! 
 
On November 21, WIT Athletics is hosting our 3rd annual Stronger Together Benefit Competition, and this year, we’re coming together for Juana Herrera Zetino, an elementary school student in Dodge City courageously battling a form of brain cancer called Medulloblastma. 
 
Every registration, every donation, and every person who shows up helps us rally around Juana and her family during an unimaginably difficult time.
 
• 1-Mile Together (Kids and Adult Run) 
• 5K 
• 10K
• Functional Fitness Team Competition

You don’t have to be an athlete to make a difference. Whether you run, walk, compete, or simply come out to support, there’s a place for YOU. This is more than a competition. It’s our community coming together for a little girl who needs us.

WIT Athletics
07:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WIT Athletics
620-371-6532
info@witathletics.com
https://witathletics.com/
WIT Athletics
11150 Kliesen St
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-371-6532
info@witathletics.com
https://witathletics.com/