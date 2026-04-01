46th Annual Christmas Roundup - a holiday market (Amarillo, Texas)

Thousands of shoppers are expected at the Amarillo Civic Center for the 46th Annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market November 6-8. This year, more 135 merchants will set up pop-up shops in over 200 booths in the North and South Exhibit Halls to allow people to get a head start on their holiday shopping. This celebration of the season will be a weekend filled with shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction.

The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) Alliance, is the exclusive presenter and beneficiary of Christmas Roundup. The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund the many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers the community. Such programs include: Art Classes and Summer Art Camps for children of all ages, ArtSmart Senior Programming, School Tours, Regional School Outreach to the 26 counties in the Texas Panhandle, the ArtSpace Interactive Gallery, Lectures, Artist Talks and the new Museum in Residence program which focuses on bringing integrated visual arts programming to at risk schools.