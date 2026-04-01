76th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at WaKeeney's North Pole (Kansas)
76th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at WaKeeney's North Pole (Kansas)
Known affectionately as "Kansas's Whoville," WaKeeney, Kansas, is officially dubbed the "Christmas City of the High Plains." Every holiday season, the town transforms its four-block downtown into a nostalgic winter wonderland featuring a towering 35-foot tree, vintage greenery, and thousands of lights.
Towering Centerpiece Tree. A 35-foot-tall tree wrapped in fresh greenery and over 3,000 lights anchors the downtown square, giving the town its whimsical, Dr. Seuss-like charm.
Year-Round North Pole. Located directly off Main Street, WaKeeney's North Pole is a permanent, alley-wide park featuring life-size snowmen, elves, and Santa's Workshop. Visitors can also drop letters into Santa's mailbox for a reply
The 76th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026.
Morning Shopping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse over 100 vendors across three buildings at the Trego County Fairgrounds Christmas Bazaar (116 N. 13th Street) and the downtown Christmas Market.
Afternoon activities start at 4 p.m. Enjoy free horse-drawn wagon rides, kids' train rides, live reindeer, and local music downtown.
Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Gather around the downtown square for caroling before Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive to flip the switch on the 35-foot tree and greet kids at the North Pole.