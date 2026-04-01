Known affectionately as "Kansas's Whoville," WaKeeney, Kansas, is officially dubbed the "Christmas City of the High Plains." Every holiday season, the town transforms its four-block downtown into a nostalgic winter wonderland featuring a towering 35-foot tree, vintage greenery, and thousands of lights.

Towering Centerpiece Tree. A 35-foot-tall tree wrapped in fresh greenery and over 3,000 lights anchors the downtown square, giving the town its whimsical, Dr. Seuss-like charm.

Year-Round North Pole. Located directly off Main Street, WaKeeney's North Pole is a permanent, alley-wide park featuring life-size snowmen, elves, and Santa's Workshop. Visitors can also drop letters into Santa's mailbox for a reply

The 76th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting takes place on Saturday, November 28, 2026.

Morning Shopping from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Browse over 100 vendors across three buildings at the Trego County Fairgrounds Christmas Bazaar (116 N. 13th Street) and the downtown Christmas Market.

Afternoon activities start at 4 p.m. Enjoy free horse-drawn wagon rides, kids' train rides, live reindeer, and local music downtown.

Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. Gather around the downtown square for caroling before Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrive to flip the switch on the 35-foot tree and greet kids at the North Pole.