Amahl and the Night Visitors

Amahl, a poor shepherd boy who can walk only with a crutch, lives with his widowed mother in a humble hut. One night, he sees a brilliant star and tells his mother, but she dismisses him, preoccupied with their bleak future. That evening, the Three Kings (Magi) — Balthazar, Melchior, and Kaspar — arrive, following the star to honor the newborn Christ. They seek shelter, and the mother agrees, though she is tempted by their gold and jewels.

While the mother is away, Amahl converses with the kings, learning about their journeys and their gifts. The mother returns and, in a moment of greed, tries to steal some of the treasure. The kings’ page catches her, but King Melchior forgives her, explaining that the Holy Child does not need earthly wealth. The mother then offers the kings a gift, but has nothing; Amahl offers his crutch in gratitude for the kings’ kindness. As he presents it, his leg is miraculously healed.

In the morning, Amahl joins the kings on their pilgrimage to see the Child, carrying his healed leg as a token of thanks.