Arrowhead West Presents: 8th Annual Gingerbread House Party! (Dodge City)
Arrowhead West Presents: 8th Annual Gingerbread House Party! (Dodge City)
Come explore your holiday creativity by building your very own Gingerbread House this Christmas season! Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and pictures with Santa!
$6 per Gingerbread House Kit
$5 Face Painting
$5 Whimsical Whoville
All proceeds will go towards the Arrowhead West Client Assistance Fund.
2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead West, Inc.!
Western State Bank Expo Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Arrowhead West, Inc.
620-227-8803
nlampe@arrowheadwest.org
Western State Bank Expo Center
11333 Highway 283Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-338-8284