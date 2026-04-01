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Arrowhead West Presents: 8th Annual Gingerbread House Party! (Dodge City)

Arrowhead West Presents: 8th Annual Gingerbread House Party! (Dodge City)

Come explore your holiday creativity by building your very own Gingerbread House this Christmas season! Enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and pictures with Santa!

$6 per Gingerbread House Kit
$5 Face Painting
$5 Whimsical Whoville

All proceeds will go towards the Arrowhead West Client Assistance Fund.

2026 marks the 50th anniversary of Arrowhead West, Inc.!

Western State Bank Expo Center
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Arrowhead West, Inc.
620-227-8803
nlampe@arrowheadwest.org
https://www.arrowheadwest.org/
Western State Bank Expo Center
11333 Highway 283
Dodge City, Kansas 67801
620-338-8284
http://westernstatebankexpo.com/