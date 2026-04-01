Book Launch | The Hopeful Wanderer by S.G. Baker

Book Launch Party for THE HOPEFUL WANDERER with S.G. Baker! Join us at Chapterhouse Bookstore on Sat, Nov 14 from 3-5pm to celebrate this hopeful scifi collection.

The launch party will include an excerpted reading, author Q&A, book signing, and light refreshments will be served.

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The Hopeful Wanderer

By SG Baker

Wander a world driven from mundane to magical by a secret hidden at its heart.

A slow apocalypse has corroded a distant planet, with the uncanny living in uneasy commune alongside those remaining. On a forgotten quest from the stars, the Wanderer roams among them, through crumbling societies and vibrant wildernesses, navigating a murky path toward an incredible past.

While helping and receiving help—or hindrance—from strange denizens of unusual destinations, the Wanderer must finish righting a wrong that threatens to extinguish the universe itself. Should memory of the responsibility return at all.

Featuring 200 Hopeful Wanderer tales and 20 new short stories.

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S.G. Baker is a writer and editor who penned The Hopeful Wanderer, a far-future science-fantasy novel-in-stories with sub-tones of soft-apocalypse and climate change. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from West Texas A&M University with a focus on writing, editing, and linguistics and slings words with Texas High Plains Writers. Her publications include climate fiction, fantasy, and horror short stories in Writing the Mother Road, Beneath the Bluebonnets, Freelancer, The Legacy, Little Blue Marble, and Road Kill Vol. 2. Find out more at summergbaker.com!

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Cover design by S.G. Baker and Waymarker Press using images from Martin Banov and Rakicevic Nenad.